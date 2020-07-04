2833 Fair Timber Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage game room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Fantastic Location !! Near Raytheon-McKinney, Collin College, 380, 1 mile from restaurants, grocery, Home Depot at US75 & 380 intersection. 5 Bedroom 3 full bath. Mother-in-law bedroom down. Master plus 3 more bedrooms are up. Game Room up. Screened in Patio in backyard. Also has concrete patio extension for grilling and outdoor table-chairs. Perfect for large families. 1 dog allowed - must be 2 years old+, 30 lbs or less, neutered-spayed, $250 Pet Fee, +39 per month. MUST BE HOUSE - BROKEN. NO cat. Photo of dog. Online App Fee for each adult, 2 year work history required, Credit Check. Prefer FICO score 600 +. No evictions. Not accepting Section 8. Absolutely No Smoking or Vaping.