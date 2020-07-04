All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:45 AM

2833 Fair Timber Way

2833 Fair Timber Way · No Longer Available
Location

2833 Fair Timber Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Location !! Near Raytheon-McKinney, Collin College, 380, 1 mile from restaurants, grocery, Home Depot at US75 & 380 intersection. 5 Bedroom 3 full bath. Mother-in-law bedroom down. Master plus 3 more bedrooms are up. Game Room up. Screened in Patio in backyard. Also has concrete patio extension for grilling and outdoor table-chairs. Perfect for large families. 1 dog allowed - must be 2 years old+, 30 lbs or less, neutered-spayed, $250 Pet Fee, +39 per month. MUST BE HOUSE - BROKEN. NO cat. Photo of dog. Online App Fee for each adult, 2 year work history required, Credit Check. Prefer FICO score 600 +. No evictions. Not accepting Section 8. Absolutely No Smoking or Vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 Fair Timber Way have any available units?
2833 Fair Timber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 Fair Timber Way have?
Some of 2833 Fair Timber Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 Fair Timber Way currently offering any rent specials?
2833 Fair Timber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 Fair Timber Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2833 Fair Timber Way is pet friendly.
Does 2833 Fair Timber Way offer parking?
Yes, 2833 Fair Timber Way offers parking.
Does 2833 Fair Timber Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 Fair Timber Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 Fair Timber Way have a pool?
No, 2833 Fair Timber Way does not have a pool.
Does 2833 Fair Timber Way have accessible units?
No, 2833 Fair Timber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 Fair Timber Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 Fair Timber Way has units with dishwashers.

