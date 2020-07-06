2832 Mesa Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75071 High Pointe
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Very impressive one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in McKinney. Open kitchen. No carpet in the home. Great curb appeal. 8 cedar fence with metal post. Custom white stone FP with raised hearth. Custom texturing on walls. Extensive landscaping. Bazilian cherry laminate floor in bedrooms. upgraded light fixtures throughout. Oklahoma flagstone back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
