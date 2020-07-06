2832 Mesa Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Very impressive one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in McKinney. Open kitchen. No carpet in the home. Great curb appeal. 8 cedar fence with metal post. Custom white stone FP with raised hearth. Custom texturing on walls. Extensive landscaping. Bazilian cherry laminate floor in bedrooms. upgraded light fixtures throughout. Oklahoma flagstone back patio.