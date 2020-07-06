All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2832 Mesa Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2832 Mesa Valley Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 5:32 PM

2832 Mesa Valley Drive

2832 Mesa Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2832 Mesa Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very impressive one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in McKinney. Open kitchen. No carpet in the home. Great curb appeal. 8 cedar fence with metal post. Custom white stone FP with raised hearth. Custom texturing on walls. Extensive landscaping. Bazilian cherry laminate floor in bedrooms. upgraded light fixtures throughout. Oklahoma flagstone back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Mesa Valley Drive have any available units?
2832 Mesa Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 Mesa Valley Drive have?
Some of 2832 Mesa Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 Mesa Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Mesa Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Mesa Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2832 Mesa Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2832 Mesa Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 2832 Mesa Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2832 Mesa Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 Mesa Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Mesa Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2832 Mesa Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2832 Mesa Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2832 Mesa Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Mesa Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2832 Mesa Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center