2813 Laurel Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room playground pool

FANTASTIC 4 BED 2.1 BATH HOME ON PRIVATE CREEK LOT IN PROSPER ISD. Welcoming 2-story entry plus stacked formals are great for entertaining. Wood floors lead to family room with fireplace all open to kitchen, breakfast room and views to tree lined backyard. Kitchen features abundance of cabinets, tile floor and 5 burner gas range. Secluded master suite downstairs has a bright bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, neutral tile and french doors leading to peaceful backyard. NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. Upstairs are 3 Bedrms with full bath and a spacious game room.Walk to community pool, playground, park and elementary