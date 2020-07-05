All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
2813 Laurel Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2813 Laurel Oak Drive

2813 Laurel Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Laurel Oak Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
FANTASTIC 4 BED 2.1 BATH HOME ON PRIVATE CREEK LOT IN PROSPER ISD. Welcoming 2-story entry plus stacked formals are great for entertaining. Wood floors lead to family room with fireplace all open to kitchen, breakfast room and views to tree lined backyard. Kitchen features abundance of cabinets, tile floor and 5 burner gas range. Secluded master suite downstairs has a bright bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, neutral tile and french doors leading to peaceful backyard. NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. Upstairs are 3 Bedrms with full bath and a spacious game room.Walk to community pool, playground, park and elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Laurel Oak Drive have any available units?
2813 Laurel Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Laurel Oak Drive have?
Some of 2813 Laurel Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Laurel Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Laurel Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Laurel Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Laurel Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2813 Laurel Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2813 Laurel Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Laurel Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Laurel Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Laurel Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Laurel Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2813 Laurel Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Laurel Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Laurel Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Laurel Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

