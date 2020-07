2812 St Johns Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

NEW WOOD FLOORS AND CARPET PLUS RECENT INTERIOR PAINT HIGHLIGHT THIS SPACIOUS HOME IN STONEBRIDGE RANCH! FAMILY ROOM HAS WOOD FLOORS, SOARING CEILINGS, & GAS LOG FIREPLACE & OPENS TO BREAKFAST NOOK & GRANITE KITCHEN WITH TILED FLOORS, 42-IN CABINETS, & BUILT-IN APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER SUITE DOWN HAS 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, SEPARATE VANITIES, GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. UPSTAIRS ARE 3 BEDROOMS, FULL BATH, GAME & MEDIA ROOMS. NICE VIEW OF POND & FOUNTAIN NEXT DOOR. EXCEPTIONAL MCKINNEY ISD CAMPUSES, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS NEARBY. EASY ACCESS TO CUSTER ROAD, ELDORADO PKWY, US 380, & SH 121. PROFESSIONALLY, LOCALLY MANAGED PROPERTY & VERY WELL MAINTAINED. LANDLORD PAYS HOA DUES & HOME INCLUDES STONEBRIDGE AMENITIES