Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Collin college, McKinney ISD schools, dining, shopping, and so much more. This home is just minutes from all the great new development coming to 380 and Hardin. Large fenced in backyard perfect for family time, and a worry free spot for kids to play. A must see.