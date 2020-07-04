All apartments in McKinney
2724 Sunnyside Drive

Location

2724 Sunnyside Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Drees home in Prosper ISD featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, study, flex space can be child's retreat or game room. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast bar. Open floorpan has plenty of room for the family. Master retreat features spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower, vanity seating, and walk in closet. Backyard features a huge covered & uncovered patio with plenty of yard for the kids to play plus 2 car garage. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Sunnyside Drive have any available units?
2724 Sunnyside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Sunnyside Drive have?
Some of 2724 Sunnyside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Sunnyside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Sunnyside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Sunnyside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Sunnyside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2724 Sunnyside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Sunnyside Drive offers parking.
Does 2724 Sunnyside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Sunnyside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Sunnyside Drive have a pool?
No, 2724 Sunnyside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Sunnyside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2724 Sunnyside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Sunnyside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Sunnyside Drive has units with dishwashers.

