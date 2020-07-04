2724 Sunnyside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Drees home in Prosper ISD featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, study, flex space can be child's retreat or game room. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast bar. Open floorpan has plenty of room for the family. Master retreat features spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower, vanity seating, and walk in closet. Backyard features a huge covered & uncovered patio with plenty of yard for the kids to play plus 2 car garage. Don't miss this one!