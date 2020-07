Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***ALL INSTRUCTIONS AND REQUIRED FORMS ARE SUPPLEMENTS TO MLS LISTING. Only provided forms will be accepted at time of application***BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH DESIRABLE SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN AND SPLIT BEDROOMS. LOTS OF UPGRADES INLCUDING CROWN MOLDING, 42 INCH CABINETS AND MUCH MORE. A PLEASURE TO SHOW. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS, NO SMOKING.