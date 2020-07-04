All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2708 Cheverny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2708 Cheverny Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:30 PM

2708 Cheverny Drive

2708 Cheverny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2708 Cheverny Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very well maintained open floor plan.
Huge kitchen with lots of storage, breakfast bar overlooks the living area.
Brick fireplace with gas logs and starter make this living space cozy. Built-ins flank the fireplace for added media space, tons of natural light.
Master has separate vanities and large walk-in closet. Covered patio and large yard make this a perfect place to call home!
Public Driving Directions: 121 to Hardin North. Right on Brittany and Right on Cheverny.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Cheverny Drive have any available units?
2708 Cheverny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Cheverny Drive have?
Some of 2708 Cheverny Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Cheverny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Cheverny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Cheverny Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Cheverny Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Cheverny Drive offer parking?
No, 2708 Cheverny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Cheverny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Cheverny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Cheverny Drive have a pool?
No, 2708 Cheverny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Cheverny Drive have accessible units?
No, 2708 Cheverny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Cheverny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Cheverny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center