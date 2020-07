Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story in a great location. Awesome layout with large family room open to kitchen, 2 living and 2 dining areas. Spacious, eat-in, island kitchen with corian countertops and black appliances. Many designer touches. New cooktop will be installed. Formal dining or living would make a great study. Large master with beautiful updated bathroom. Three secondary bedrooms. Large backyard and oversized garage. Easy access to 75, 121 & shopping.