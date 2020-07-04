All apartments in McKinney
Location

2649 Fairway Ridge, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 1 story home, with golf course views in lush neighborhood. Located in a convenient area and close to 121 highway, but quiet and secluded, with lots of greenery, trails, and outdoor entertainment. Plenty of space with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, a study, and formal dining room. Backyard has large grass area and open patio perfect for sunbathing or getting fresh air. Dining nook overlooks backyard and golf course, and the kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive have any available units?
2649 Fairway Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Fairway Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Fairway Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

