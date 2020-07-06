All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:00 AM

2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461

2620 Mesa Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2620 Mesa Valley Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit FM 1461 Available 09/15/19 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room. - Property Id: 147371

This is a beautiful single story, 3 bedroom 2 bath has an amazing open floor plan. Features a bonus room and large covered patio to sit back and enjoy the McKinney sunset. This property is just down the street from all the new retail shops and restaurants off of 380. Great community and only walking distance to the neighborhood park. Move in ready with a great location and in McKinney ISD.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147371p
Property Id 147371

(RLNE5097170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 have any available units?
2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 have?
Some of 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 offer parking?
No, 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 have a pool?
No, 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 have accessible units?
No, 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Mesa Valley FM 1461 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center