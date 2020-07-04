2620 Clear Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

Open floor plan in a great neighborhood. Split bedrooms, formal living and dining, spacious kitchen with walk-in

pantry, and family room with fireplace. Home has laminate wood-look flooring throughout, including bedrooms. The spacious master suite is at the back of the house, with views of the private backyard. Master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Close to Mckinney North High, and easy access to Hwy 380 and Hwy 75. 2.4 miles to Costco. 2.5 miles to Kroger. It's gonna GO FAST !!!!!