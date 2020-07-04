All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2620 Clear Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2620 Clear Brook Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2620 Clear Brook Drive

2620 Clear Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2620 Clear Brook Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Open floor plan in a great neighborhood. Split bedrooms, formal living and dining, spacious kitchen with walk-in
pantry, and family room with fireplace. Home has laminate wood-look flooring throughout, including bedrooms. The spacious master suite is at the back of the house, with views of the private backyard. Master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Close to Mckinney North High, and easy access to Hwy 380 and Hwy 75. 2.4 miles to Costco. 2.5 miles to Kroger. It's gonna GO FAST !!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Clear Brook Drive have any available units?
2620 Clear Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Clear Brook Drive have?
Some of 2620 Clear Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Clear Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Clear Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Clear Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Clear Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2620 Clear Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Clear Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2620 Clear Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Clear Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Clear Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2620 Clear Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Clear Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2620 Clear Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Clear Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Clear Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center