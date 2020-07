Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room ice maker

Terrific value for this clean & updated home in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood! This spacious home offers FOUR bedrooms, with three spacious living areas, two full baths, and one half bath. The very functional floor plan features two large downstairs living areas and an upstairs game room. Recent updates include: new carpet throughout, new paint, new light fixtures!



Great McKinney location: close to schools, retail, restaurants, and easy access to 75 & 380!