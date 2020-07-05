2520 Sierra Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very well-maintained and clean single story close to everything. Walking distance to schools and minutes away from Highway 75 and 380, this home features 4 bedrooms or 3 plus a study all with fresh carpet. Spacious foyer with wood like floors leads you to a 4th bedroom or flex space located in the front of the house. Dining space opens to the kitchen and the family room with views to the backyard. Utility room located just off the kitchen offers a dryer, washer, and pantry with access to the open patio. Master suite features a great size walk-in closet, soaking tub with separate shower. Wonderful secondary bedrms have easy access to a secondary full bath. Nice size backyard with wood fence and an open patio.