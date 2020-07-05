All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:11 PM

2520 Sierra Drive

2520 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Sierra Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well-maintained and clean single story close to everything. Walking distance to schools and minutes away from Highway 75 and 380, this home features 4 bedrooms or 3 plus a study all with fresh carpet. Spacious foyer with wood like floors leads you to a 4th bedroom or flex space located in the front of the house. Dining space opens to the kitchen and the family room with views to the backyard. Utility room located just off the kitchen offers a dryer, washer, and pantry with access to the open patio. Master suite features a great size walk-in closet, soaking tub with separate shower. Wonderful secondary bedrms have easy access to a secondary full bath. Nice size backyard with wood fence and an open patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Sierra Drive have any available units?
2520 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 2520 Sierra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Sierra Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 2520 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 2520 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 2520 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 2520 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Sierra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

