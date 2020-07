Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Meticulously maintained home in the Fountainview subdivision of McKinney priced for renting fast. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Large living room with windows overlooking the backyard patio living space. Kitchen is cheery with plenty of natural light

from the breakfast room. Nice size master bedroom with large master bath and walk in closet. 2 secondary rooms

are located toward the front of the home with a shared bath. Come see this one today, before it is gone!