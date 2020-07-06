All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:11 AM

2513 Buckskin Drive

2513 Buckskin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Buckskin Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of McKinney, TX. NEW laminate wood flooring and tiles have been installed. The house features an open concept, large kitchen with NEW granite countertops, spacious master, large backyard and is walking distance to Jack Elementary School and park. The kitchen has a NEW stainless steel sink, free-standing range, bar, island, and pantry. It is open to a large breakfast area with a bay window. House has a covered patio leading to the backyard. House is located within a short drive to Costco, Sam’s Club, Home Depot, Lowe's, CCCC, and Raytheon. There are nearby restaurants and the house is close to Highway 75 and 380. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Buckskin Drive have any available units?
2513 Buckskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Buckskin Drive have?
Some of 2513 Buckskin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Buckskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Buckskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Buckskin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Buckskin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2513 Buckskin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Buckskin Drive offers parking.
Does 2513 Buckskin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Buckskin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Buckskin Drive have a pool?
No, 2513 Buckskin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Buckskin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2513 Buckskin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Buckskin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 Buckskin Drive has units with dishwashers.

