2513 Buckskin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of McKinney, TX. NEW laminate wood flooring and tiles have been installed. The house features an open concept, large kitchen with NEW granite countertops, spacious master, large backyard and is walking distance to Jack Elementary School and park. The kitchen has a NEW stainless steel sink, free-standing range, bar, island, and pantry. It is open to a large breakfast area with a bay window. House has a covered patio leading to the backyard. House is located within a short drive to Costco, Sam’s Club, Home Depot, Lowe's, CCCC, and Raytheon. There are nearby restaurants and the house is close to Highway 75 and 380. Move-in ready!