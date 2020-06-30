All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2509 Monroe Drive

2509 Monroe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Monroe Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beauty and Function in Sought After McKinney! Envision the possibilities of creating in the eat in kitchen w gas cooktop, large walk in pantry, and plenty of storage! Enjoy breakfast bathed in natural light through large windows! Kitchen opens up to cozy living room w gas fireplace and 2 dining areas. Entertain friends in the over-sized game room upstairs. The master downstairs has bath that features dual sinks, separate shower, and nice walk in closet. Relax in large backyard w open patio & privacy fence. Surrounded by impeccable golf courses & country clubs such as Stonebridge Ranch Country Club & Westridge Golf Course! Within walking distance to many community parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Monroe Drive have any available units?
2509 Monroe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Monroe Drive have?
Some of 2509 Monroe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Monroe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Monroe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Monroe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Monroe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2509 Monroe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Monroe Drive offers parking.
Does 2509 Monroe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Monroe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Monroe Drive have a pool?
No, 2509 Monroe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Monroe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2509 Monroe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Monroe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Monroe Drive has units with dishwashers.

