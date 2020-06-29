All apartments in McKinney
2509 Monroe Dr.

Location

2509 Monroe Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
2509 Monroe Dr. Available 03/14/19 Beauty and Function in Sought After McKinney! - Beauty and Function in Sought After McKinney! Envision the possibilities of creating in the eat in kitchen incorporating gas cooktop, large walk in pantry, and plenty of cabinet storage! Enjoy breakfast bathed in natural morning light coming through the large windows! Kitchen opens up to the cozy living room with a gas fireplace and 2 formal dining areas. Entertain friends and family in the over-sized game room upstairs. The master bedroom downstairs has bath that features garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower, and nice walk in closet. Relax in the large backyard with open patio and privacy fence. Surrounded by impeccable golf courses and country clubs such as Stonebridge Ranch Country Club and Westridge Golf Course! Within walking distance to many community parks.

(RLNE2409788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Monroe Dr. have any available units?
2509 Monroe Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Monroe Dr. have?
Some of 2509 Monroe Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Monroe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Monroe Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Monroe Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Monroe Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Monroe Dr. offer parking?
No, 2509 Monroe Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Monroe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Monroe Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Monroe Dr. have a pool?
No, 2509 Monroe Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Monroe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2509 Monroe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Monroe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Monroe Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

