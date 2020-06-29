Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

2509 Monroe Dr. Available 03/14/19 Beauty and Function in Sought After McKinney! - Beauty and Function in Sought After McKinney! Envision the possibilities of creating in the eat in kitchen incorporating gas cooktop, large walk in pantry, and plenty of cabinet storage! Enjoy breakfast bathed in natural morning light coming through the large windows! Kitchen opens up to the cozy living room with a gas fireplace and 2 formal dining areas. Entertain friends and family in the over-sized game room upstairs. The master bedroom downstairs has bath that features garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower, and nice walk in closet. Relax in the large backyard with open patio and privacy fence. Surrounded by impeccable golf courses and country clubs such as Stonebridge Ranch Country Club and Westridge Golf Course! Within walking distance to many community parks.



(RLNE2409788)