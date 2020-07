Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great floor plan in quiet McKinney neighborhood. Stacked formals lead to kitchen, family room combo with tiled wood burning fire place and crown molding. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Large game room upstairs. Spacious master suite with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Huge walk in closet!. Large backyard with covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. See attached for leasing guidelines sheet.