Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Come see this stylish residence located in the Fountainview division of Stonebridge Ranch. The home features arched details and high ceilings which flow comfortably throughout. The house is move-in ready with three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Wood flooring and ceramic tile, no carpet! Detail like Crown molding, updated lighting, extended patio and custom window coverings add to the clean crisp flow. Enjoy exemplary schools, community pools, parks trails, shops.