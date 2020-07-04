Available on August 15th. A nice charming house located on cul-de sac next to play ground. Beautiful Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar. Bay Windows in Breakfast area. Second Living also works as a Study. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Wall of windows provide lots of natural lighting and overlook wood deck and spacious yard. Luxurious Master Bath- Separate shower with bench and Large Tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501 Pheasant Run have any available units?
2501 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 2501 Pheasant Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.