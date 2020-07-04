2501 Pheasant Run

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors playground oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

Available on August 15th. A nice charming house located on cul-de sac next to play ground. Beautiful Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar. Bay Windows in Breakfast area. Second Living also works as a Study. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Wall of windows provide lots of natural lighting and overlook wood deck and spacious yard. Luxurious Master Bath- Separate shower with bench and Large Tub.