All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2424 Gold Rush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2424 Gold Rush Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:27 AM

2424 Gold Rush Drive

2424 Gold Rush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2424 Gold Rush Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful 4BR, 2BA built in 2011. Open kitchen with granite countertops and bathrooms, center island and walk in pantry; tile throughout including kitchen, dining and living rooms, and all hallways; dual vanities, separate shower in master bath; full sprinkler and gutters; stainless steel appliances; 2' blinds; 10ft ceiling, 42 in cabinet, and 2 car garage. Walls were repainted. The neighborhood has all of the amenities, 15 acres of greenbelt, paved walking trails, swimming pool with cabana, walking distance to the Baylor Medical Center, exemplary Prosper ISD, 1 min driving to highway 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Gold Rush Drive have any available units?
2424 Gold Rush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Gold Rush Drive have?
Some of 2424 Gold Rush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Gold Rush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Gold Rush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Gold Rush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Gold Rush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2424 Gold Rush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Gold Rush Drive offers parking.
Does 2424 Gold Rush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Gold Rush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Gold Rush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2424 Gold Rush Drive has a pool.
Does 2424 Gold Rush Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 Gold Rush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Gold Rush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Gold Rush Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center