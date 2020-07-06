2424 Gold Rush Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A beautiful 4BR, 2BA built in 2011. Open kitchen with granite countertops and bathrooms, center island and walk in pantry; tile throughout including kitchen, dining and living rooms, and all hallways; dual vanities, separate shower in master bath; full sprinkler and gutters; stainless steel appliances; 2' blinds; 10ft ceiling, 42 in cabinet, and 2 car garage. Walls were repainted. The neighborhood has all of the amenities, 15 acres of greenbelt, paved walking trails, swimming pool with cabana, walking distance to the Baylor Medical Center, exemplary Prosper ISD, 1 min driving to highway 380.