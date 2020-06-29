2417 Rockhill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Lawn service included. Freshly updated to have a country style feel, this home shines with amazing natural light greeting as you walk through the front door. High ceilings in the foyer and in the living showcasing an exposed cedar beam. 2 generous rooms downstairs split from master upstairs. Living room has lots of wood accents from the new flooring, to the mantle piece and curtain banister. Kitchen has butcher style counter tops and all stainless steel appliances, fridge included! Master suite upstairs includes deep walk in closet, jetted tub, dual sinks and separate shower, sky light really adds charm! Hang out this summer on the refinished deck and spacious yard! Huge corner lot! Pets accepted with deposit.