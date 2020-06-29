All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2417 Rockhill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2417 Rockhill Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:40 PM

2417 Rockhill Road

2417 Rockhill Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2417 Rockhill Rd, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Lawn service included. Freshly updated to have a country style feel, this home shines with amazing natural light greeting as you walk through the front door. High ceilings in the foyer and in the living showcasing an exposed cedar beam. 2 generous rooms downstairs split from master upstairs. Living room has lots of wood accents from the new flooring, to the mantle piece and curtain banister. Kitchen has butcher style counter tops and all stainless steel appliances, fridge included! Master suite upstairs includes deep walk in closet, jetted tub, dual sinks and separate shower, sky light really adds charm! Hang out this summer on the refinished deck and spacious yard! Huge corner lot! Pets accepted with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Rockhill Road have any available units?
2417 Rockhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Rockhill Road have?
Some of 2417 Rockhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Rockhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Rockhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Rockhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 Rockhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 2417 Rockhill Road offer parking?
No, 2417 Rockhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2417 Rockhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Rockhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Rockhill Road have a pool?
Yes, 2417 Rockhill Road has a pool.
Does 2417 Rockhill Road have accessible units?
No, 2417 Rockhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Rockhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Rockhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center