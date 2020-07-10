2416 Gabriel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This one story home is in the perfect location of McKinney, Texas! Well known companies such as Raytheon have made their home close by. McKinney is known for their great education. Collin County Community College, excellent private schools, and public schools are within a walk or bike ride away. Minutes to US-75, there's shopping just to the north and south of Virginia Pkwy. Historic downtown McKinney is also just minutes away and well known for holding festivals like Octoberfest. The interior is painted with multiple colors and white accent trim. Wood throughout the home and carpeting in bedrooms. The backyard has an ample patio for furniture and bbq's. McKinney is the perfect place to call home.