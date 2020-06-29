2413 Assembly Drive

Amenities

This spacious home has generous sized bedrooms, living areas and lot. Recently carpeted and painted the home is move in ready. Featuring and additional formal study downstairs, upstairs game room, walk in pantry, large back yard, and covered patio, and ceiling fans throughout, you will be able to make yourself right at home. Located in west McKinney in the Frisco ISD, this is rapidly growing area with great new schools in a terrific neighborhood. Large community park with playground and pool.