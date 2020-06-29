All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:24 PM

2413 Assembly Drive

2413 Assembly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Assembly Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
This spacious home has generous sized bedrooms, living areas and lot. Recently carpeted and painted the home is move in ready. Featuring and additional formal study downstairs, upstairs game room, walk in pantry, large back yard, and covered patio, and ceiling fans throughout, you will be able to make yourself right at home. Located in west McKinney in the Frisco ISD, this is rapidly growing area with great new schools in a terrific neighborhood. Large community park with playground and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Assembly Drive have any available units?
2413 Assembly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Assembly Drive have?
Some of 2413 Assembly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Assembly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Assembly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Assembly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Assembly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2413 Assembly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Assembly Drive offers parking.
Does 2413 Assembly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Assembly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Assembly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2413 Assembly Drive has a pool.
Does 2413 Assembly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Assembly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Assembly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Assembly Drive has units with dishwashers.

