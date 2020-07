Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Open Floor Plan with 2 inch blinds throughout, abundant natural light and close to schools, shopping and major highways. New HVAC October 2019. Stainless double door refrigerator. Verifiable Income of 63K to be considered. No Evictions, No Charge Offs in last 2 years. 650 Minimum Credit Score. All info herein deemed accurate but Applicant and or Applicant's Agent to verify all. Pets case by case. Owner pays HOA.