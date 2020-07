Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home, in a quiet and nice neighborhood. Kitchen is open to family room and has breakfast bar . All bedrooms are on second floor for privacy. Master has a large walk-in closet and bath with oversized enclosed shower and ceramic tile flooring. Don't miss this one!