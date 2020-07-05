2224 Catherine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Cute single story home in Heritage Bend. McKinney Schools. Open Floor Plan with formal Dining, as well as Breakfast area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar and opens to over sized Family Room. Fireplace is focal point of family room which also features two walls of windows overlooking the side and backyard. Master and 2nd bedroom have walk in closets. Large Utility Room. Oversized backyard w-patio.

Home occupied until April 30. Home should be ready for move in around May 7.