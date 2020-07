Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CUL-DE-SAC, GREAT LOCATION - Beautiful 3 br 2 bath home with front patio in cul-de-sac. Upstairs Master suite with spacious bathroom for your own retreat. Two bedrooms downstairs. Spacious,high ceilings, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator belongs to tenant. Light and bright. Allow one small dog. Pet is case by case.

Near 380 and 75, Collin college, shopping and restaurants.