1 Story Home located in quiet neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, community college and walking distance to Middle and High School. Open concept floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances. Wood look laminate flooring in family room, hallways and master bedroom. Ceramic tile in wet areas and kitchen. Large master with vaulted ceiling, double sinks, garden tub with separate shower. Covered patio and beautiful backyard for entertaining. A must see!!