221 Adonis Cir
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:30 AM

221 Adonis Cir

221 Adonis Circle · No Longer Available
Location

221 Adonis Circle, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful custom home positioned on quiet street backing up to greenbelt and small lake next to Stonebridge Ranch country club golf course. Neatly landscaped with flower gardens pretty views of lake and trees. Gourmet kitchen with built in frig and freezer, under counter lighting, island work station and gas cooktop. New downstairs AC unit 2015, 2014 New hot water heaters. Extensive hardwood flooring, built in cabinets and mill work through out. New carpet 2018 in certain rooms. Must verify schools prior to submitting application. Tenant has use of Stonebridge Ranch amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Adonis Cir have any available units?
221 Adonis Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Adonis Cir have?
Some of 221 Adonis Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Adonis Cir currently offering any rent specials?
221 Adonis Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Adonis Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Adonis Cir is pet friendly.
Does 221 Adonis Cir offer parking?
No, 221 Adonis Cir does not offer parking.
Does 221 Adonis Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Adonis Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Adonis Cir have a pool?
No, 221 Adonis Cir does not have a pool.
Does 221 Adonis Cir have accessible units?
No, 221 Adonis Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Adonis Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Adonis Cir has units with dishwashers.

