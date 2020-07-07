221 Adonis Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful custom home positioned on quiet street backing up to greenbelt and small lake next to Stonebridge Ranch country club golf course. Neatly landscaped with flower gardens pretty views of lake and trees. Gourmet kitchen with built in frig and freezer, under counter lighting, island work station and gas cooktop. New downstairs AC unit 2015, 2014 New hot water heaters. Extensive hardwood flooring, built in cabinets and mill work through out. New carpet 2018 in certain rooms. Must verify schools prior to submitting application. Tenant has use of Stonebridge Ranch amenities.