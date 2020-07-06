All apartments in McKinney
2209 Rockport Drive
2209 Rockport Drive

2209 Rockport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Rockport Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3-bed, 2-baths 1 story house. Open & Bright. Private master view large backyard. Formal living & dining room with floor. Kitchen has tile floor, island with breakfast bar, tons of storage and counter space & open to spacious family room. Front & back covered porches. Large front & back yard. Master bath has bath with 2 dual sinks, separate shower. 2-spaces parking. Front garage. McKinney ISD. Quiet and great family neighborhood. Estimates 5 mins to 75 HWY and 7 mins to Walmart. 2 mins driving distance to Vega Elementary & Johnson middle and 3 mins to McKinney North High school. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Rockport Drive have any available units?
2209 Rockport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Rockport Drive have?
Some of 2209 Rockport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Rockport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Rockport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Rockport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Rockport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Rockport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Rockport Drive offers parking.
Does 2209 Rockport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Rockport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Rockport Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 Rockport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Rockport Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Rockport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Rockport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Rockport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

