2209 Rockport Drive

3-bed, 2-baths 1 story house. Open & Bright. Private master view large backyard. Formal living & dining room with floor. Kitchen has tile floor, island with breakfast bar, tons of storage and counter space & open to spacious family room. Front & back covered porches. Large front & back yard. Master bath has bath with 2 dual sinks, separate shower. 2-spaces parking. Front garage. McKinney ISD. Quiet and great family neighborhood. Estimates 5 mins to 75 HWY and 7 mins to Walmart. 2 mins driving distance to Vega Elementary & Johnson middle and 3 mins to McKinney North High school. Pet friendly.