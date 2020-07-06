Rent Calculator
2205 Harry Street
2205 Harry Street
No Longer Available
Location
2205 Harry Street, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! ONLY 2 minutes to new Costco by US 380! house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. spacious living room. large backyard. come to check it out before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 Harry Street have any available units?
2205 Harry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2205 Harry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Harry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Harry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Harry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2205 Harry Street offer parking?
No, 2205 Harry Street does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Harry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Harry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Harry Street have a pool?
No, 2205 Harry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Harry Street have accessible units?
No, 2205 Harry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Harry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Harry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Harry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Harry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
