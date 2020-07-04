2200 Shannon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

A must See!! Beautiful one story house offers open floor plan with 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Rich landscaped wood floors in living areas, Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Stonebridge amenities include aquatic center, bike and hike trails, and tennis club. HOA will be paid by the owner and Refrigerator stays with the property. HURRY THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!!