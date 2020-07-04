All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

2200 Shannon Drive

2200 Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Shannon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
A must See!! Beautiful one story house offers open floor plan with 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Rich landscaped wood floors in living areas, Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Stonebridge amenities include aquatic center, bike and hike trails, and tennis club. HOA will be paid by the owner and Refrigerator stays with the property. HURRY THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

