2200 Preston Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3-bed,2-bath home in exemplary Prosper ISD! Corner lot with generous back yard and 2-car garage. Master retreat with walk-in closet, bathroom with separate garden tub and shower.Open concept kitchen & breakfast bar.Split floor-plan offering privacy throughout.Recently installed carpet,microwave,dishwasher and fresh paint throughout.Great location!Behind Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center.Easy access to 380 & 75 highways.Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.HOA dues will be paid by landlord.All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.Tenant & tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions. Listing agent & Landlord are not responsible for inaccuracies.