212 Lakefront Court

Amenities

Amazing lease opportunity! 4 bedroom + study, formal living and 3 bath home. Kitchen loaded with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Master boasts dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Oversized covered porches front and back. 3 bedrooms and two baths downstairs. Mother-in-law suite with one bedroom and attached bath upstairs. High ceilings in many rooms. Hard surface flooring throughout downstairs with tile in wet areas and laminate flooring in other rooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, study, and living. Walk to community lake and close to Stonebridge Ranch retail and dining. Available March 30th.