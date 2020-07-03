All apartments in McKinney
212 Lakefront Court
212 Lakefront Court

212 Lakefront Court · No Longer Available
Location

212 Lakefront Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing lease opportunity! 4 bedroom + study, formal living and 3 bath home. Kitchen loaded with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Master boasts dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Oversized covered porches front and back. 3 bedrooms and two baths downstairs. Mother-in-law suite with one bedroom and attached bath upstairs. High ceilings in many rooms. Hard surface flooring throughout downstairs with tile in wet areas and laminate flooring in other rooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, study, and living. Walk to community lake and close to Stonebridge Ranch retail and dining. Available March 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Lakefront Court have any available units?
212 Lakefront Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Lakefront Court have?
Some of 212 Lakefront Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Lakefront Court currently offering any rent specials?
212 Lakefront Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Lakefront Court pet-friendly?
No, 212 Lakefront Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 212 Lakefront Court offer parking?
Yes, 212 Lakefront Court offers parking.
Does 212 Lakefront Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Lakefront Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Lakefront Court have a pool?
No, 212 Lakefront Court does not have a pool.
Does 212 Lakefront Court have accessible units?
No, 212 Lakefront Court does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Lakefront Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Lakefront Court has units with dishwashers.

