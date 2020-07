Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Great location close to all shopping.Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home located in highly soughtafter Stonebridge ranch. Light,bright,high ceilings. new hard wood floor throughout 2016. Kitchen opens to breakfast and living areas.Huge Master separate from the rest two with double vanities, separate shower, garden tub .walk in closet. park view, Community with Beach Club, Tennis courts. Walk to park & playground and fish pond