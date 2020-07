Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculately maintained home with new HVAC, roof, flooring and so much more! Home has new wood-like tile floors throughout the entry,living and kitchen. Family room is open with a fireplace. Ktichen has new microwave, 42inch cabinets and breakfast area. Master is private with bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub and walk-in closets. Backyard has large covered patio and sits along Westridge golf Course. Dogs Allowed 30lbs