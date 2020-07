Amenities

Immaculate, single owner, Horizon Home located in the heart of Westridge. This home has it ALL - including 4 spacious bedrooms; 2.5 baths; office; loft; engineered hardwoods; fresh SW paint; big yard with new sod. Plenty of room for a family to spread out and make memories! This home is close to the playground, park, greenbelt, and highly rated Frisco schools. Skip the DR Horton homes on tiny lots and enjoy the mature trees and established neighborhood!