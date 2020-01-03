All apartments in McKinney
209 Prism Lane

209 Prism Ln · No Longer Available
McKinney
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Location

209 Prism Ln, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fabulous home is waiting for you in Stonebridge Ranch. Enjoy the spacious open living and kitchen area, with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, walk in pantry, and an island cooktop. For additional entertaining, this home features a formal living room and dining room. The huge master suite includes a large walk in closet, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The extended utility room has room for a second fridge. Upstairs, the game room can also be used as an additional bedroom. Lush landscaping and backyard oasis provides plenty of room for outdoor fun! 3 car tandem style garage. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your home!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Prism Lane have any available units?
209 Prism Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Prism Lane have?
Some of 209 Prism Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Prism Lane currently offering any rent specials?
209 Prism Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Prism Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Prism Lane is pet friendly.
Does 209 Prism Lane offer parking?
Yes, 209 Prism Lane offers parking.
Does 209 Prism Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Prism Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Prism Lane have a pool?
No, 209 Prism Lane does not have a pool.
Does 209 Prism Lane have accessible units?
No, 209 Prism Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Prism Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Prism Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

