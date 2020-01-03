209 Prism Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This fabulous home is waiting for you in Stonebridge Ranch. Enjoy the spacious open living and kitchen area, with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, walk in pantry, and an island cooktop. For additional entertaining, this home features a formal living room and dining room. The huge master suite includes a large walk in closet, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The extended utility room has room for a second fridge. Upstairs, the game room can also be used as an additional bedroom. Lush landscaping and backyard oasis provides plenty of room for outdoor fun! 3 car tandem style garage. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your home!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.