Location! Location! Location! All 2017 renovation with brand new laminate floor and new carpet. Nice French door study room. Higher ceiling and big master room down stairs. Walking distance to elementary school and childhood school. 5 min drive to Walmart. Must come and see for convenient daily life and quiet community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
204 Devonshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Some of 204 Devonshire Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
204 Devonshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.