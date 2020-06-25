204 Devonshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! All 2017 renovation with brand new laminate floor and new carpet. Nice French door study room. Higher ceiling and big master room down stairs. Walking distance to elementary school and childhood school. 5 min drive to Walmart. Must come and see for convenient daily life and quiet community.