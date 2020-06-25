All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM

204 Devonshire Court

204 Devonshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

204 Devonshire Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! All 2017 renovation with brand new laminate floor and new carpet. Nice French door study room. Higher ceiling and big master room down stairs. Walking distance to elementary school and childhood school. 5 min drive to Walmart. Must come and see for convenient daily life and quiet community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Devonshire Court have any available units?
204 Devonshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Devonshire Court have?
Some of 204 Devonshire Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Devonshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
204 Devonshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Devonshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 204 Devonshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 204 Devonshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 204 Devonshire Court offers parking.
Does 204 Devonshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Devonshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Devonshire Court have a pool?
No, 204 Devonshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 204 Devonshire Court have accessible units?
No, 204 Devonshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Devonshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Devonshire Court has units with dishwashers.

