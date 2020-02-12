201 Double Eagle Drive

GOLF COURSE LOT IN MCKINNEY IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER FRISCO ISD. This one story home has an open kitchen that over looks the living area with fireplace. Light and bright with large windows that over look the golf course. Covered patio for family gatherings. Spacious master with large master bath. Separate shower and tub with large walk in closet. Covered patio with gas line for the grill master in your family. Come see this beautiful home and enjoy all the amenities The Fairways West has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
