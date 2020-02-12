All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
201 Double Eagle Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

201 Double Eagle Drive

201 Double Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

201 Double Eagle Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
GOLF COURSE LOT IN MCKINNEY IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER FRISCO ISD. This one story home has an open kitchen that over looks the living area with fireplace. Light and bright with large windows that over look the golf course. Covered patio for family gatherings. Spacious master with large master bath. Separate shower and tub with large walk in closet. Covered patio with gas line for the grill master in your family. Come see this beautiful home and enjoy all the amenities The Fairways West has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Double Eagle Drive have any available units?
201 Double Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Double Eagle Drive have?
Some of 201 Double Eagle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Double Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Double Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Double Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Double Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 201 Double Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Double Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Double Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Double Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Double Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Double Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Double Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Double Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Double Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Double Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.

