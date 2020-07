Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful open floor plan, wet areas are all tiles and easy to take care. Kitchen offer lots of cabinets , granite counter top. Nice size split bedrooms, walk in closet, garden tub in master room. Big enough back yard for fall fun. Community has walking distance to pool, park, and schools.... Must see