Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Luxury townhome, custom built 3 BR, 3.1 bath, 2 living, 2 car garage and 3rd floor media room (could be 4th BR, game room or study) in desirable Stonebridge Ranch and Coronado Village HOAs, dues are paid by landlord, includes front yard maintenance, exterior water and sprinkler system. Stainless steel refrigerator stays.Move in ready. Tenant to verify the schools, measurements and other items shown here. Landlord can consider the term ends 6-30-2018.