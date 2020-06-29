1700 Winding Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available thru Home Partners Lease with the Right To purchase Program!! Beautifully maintained, 1 owner corner lot in the private community of Eldorado lakes. Large covered front porch, 3 car side entry garage, 3 living areas, 4 bdrms, 3 full & 1 half bath, large utility room with cabinets & sink, dual staircases, 3 bdrms up with 2 full baths, family room and balcony. Attic has 2nd floor access & it has been floored for additional storage. Master bdrm and study (could be a 5th bdrm) are on the 1st floor. Custom pool & spa (heated) in yard. Cedar fence & metal poles. Close to shopping, 75 & 121.