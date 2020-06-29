All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1700 Winding Hollow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1700 Winding Hollow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 Winding Hollow Lane

1700 Winding Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1700 Winding Hollow Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available thru Home Partners Lease with the Right To purchase Program!! Beautifully maintained, 1 owner corner lot in the private community of Eldorado lakes. Large covered front porch, 3 car side entry garage, 3 living areas, 4 bdrms, 3 full & 1 half bath, large utility room with cabinets & sink, dual staircases, 3 bdrms up with 2 full baths, family room and balcony. Attic has 2nd floor access & it has been floored for additional storage. Master bdrm and study (could be a 5th bdrm) are on the 1st floor. Custom pool & spa (heated) in yard. Cedar fence & metal poles. Close to shopping, 75 & 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Winding Hollow Lane have any available units?
1700 Winding Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Winding Hollow Lane have?
Some of 1700 Winding Hollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Winding Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Winding Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Winding Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Winding Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1700 Winding Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Winding Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 1700 Winding Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Winding Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Winding Hollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Winding Hollow Lane has a pool.
Does 1700 Winding Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1700 Winding Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Winding Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Winding Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center