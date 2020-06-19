1700 Nicklaus Court

Amenities

Beautiful golf course 4 bedroom home in Stonebridge Ranch. Wonderful bright open floorplan with downstairs office, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, living room and spacious master bedroom overlooking the golf course. Second floor large media or game room and three nice sized bedrooms. Plus a large attic for storage. Pretty View to golf course from backyard. New 2019 ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen, breakfast, powder bath and utility room. Quick access to Custer road and Highway 121