1700 Nicklaus Court
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:27 PM

1700 Nicklaus Court

1700 Nicklaus Court · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Nicklaus Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful golf course 4 bedroom home in Stonebridge Ranch. Wonderful bright open floorplan with downstairs office, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, living room and spacious master bedroom overlooking the golf course. Second floor large media or game room and three nice sized bedrooms. Plus a large attic for storage. Pretty View to golf course from backyard. New 2019 ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen, breakfast, powder bath and utility room. Quick access to Custer road and Highway 121

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

