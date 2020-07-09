All apartments in McKinney
1605 Bald Eagle Drive

Location

1605 Bald Eagle Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful and Newer home. Stones elevation in front. This shall be the comfortable and dream home. Three beds with Formal dining and study room. Bright living room,Wooden floors and new carpets. Open floor plan, stone fireplace in living room. Granite counters, Ceramic tile in kitchen. Brand new cabinets, lots of storage. Newer upgraded appliances. Satin chandeliers. beautiful backyard. (Stainless steel GE Refrigerator, washer-Dryer available to buy at $500 for all three, pics are attached.) Home is available for lease from June 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners.Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Bald Eagle Drive have any available units?
1605 Bald Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Bald Eagle Drive have?
Some of 1605 Bald Eagle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Bald Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Bald Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Bald Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Bald Eagle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Bald Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Bald Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 1605 Bald Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Bald Eagle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Bald Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Bald Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Bald Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Bald Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Bald Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Bald Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.

