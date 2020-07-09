1605 Bald Eagle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Beautiful and Newer home. Stones elevation in front. This shall be the comfortable and dream home. Three beds with Formal dining and study room. Bright living room,Wooden floors and new carpets. Open floor plan, stone fireplace in living room. Granite counters, Ceramic tile in kitchen. Brand new cabinets, lots of storage. Newer upgraded appliances. Satin chandeliers. beautiful backyard. (Stainless steel GE Refrigerator, washer-Dryer available to buy at $500 for all three, pics are attached.) Home is available for lease from June 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners.Apply at VPRealtyServices.com