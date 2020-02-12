1425 Blessing Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking media room

BEAUTIFUL, MOVE IN READY HOME IN CHAPEL HILL! Almost new 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath home on lovely, greenbelt location! Great curb appeal gives way to welcoming porch with cedar trim & posts. Entry leads to light and bright, open concept living w stone fireplace and island kitchen with ss appliances, Silestone counter tops and pretty, designer colors. Master Suite overlooks greenbelt and showcases a beautiful bath with separate tub and shower. 3 add'l roomy bedrooms (1 with balcony and greenbelt view) are upstairs or use one for a game room, media room or office. Wood floors in entry, living, dining and kitchen. Active neighborhood with hike & bike trails plus just one mile from Historic Downtown McKinney.