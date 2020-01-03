1312 White Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing remodel waiting for you to call your home! Everything was just redone & has not been lived in yet. Gorgeous wood looking laminate flooring throughout, quartz countertops in the kitchen & both baths, just painted inside & out. The kitchen wall was removed so it is open to the family room & nook. New refrigerator to enjoy, a gas cooktop, and a full size washer and dryer area. New bathrooms to pamper yourself! Huge covered patio is 16x14 to enjoy the big backyard. 2 car garage. Unique storage closet indoors is 7x3. Good energy efficiency with the new roof, new windows & doors, & new AC. Great neighborhood is close to both historic downtown & easy access to & from 75! Under professional property management.