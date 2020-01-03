All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:37 AM

1312 White Circle

1312 White Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1312 White Circle, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Amazing remodel waiting for you to call your home! Everything was just redone & has not been lived in yet. Gorgeous wood looking laminate flooring throughout, quartz countertops in the kitchen & both baths, just painted inside & out. The kitchen wall was removed so it is open to the family room & nook. New refrigerator to enjoy, a gas cooktop, and a full size washer and dryer area. New bathrooms to pamper yourself! Huge covered patio is 16x14 to enjoy the big backyard. 2 car garage. Unique storage closet indoors is 7x3. Good energy efficiency with the new roof, new windows & doors, & new AC. Great neighborhood is close to both historic downtown & easy access to & from 75! Under professional property management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 White Circle have any available units?
1312 White Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 White Circle have?
Some of 1312 White Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 White Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1312 White Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 White Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1312 White Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1312 White Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1312 White Circle offers parking.
Does 1312 White Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 White Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 White Circle have a pool?
No, 1312 White Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1312 White Circle have accessible units?
No, 1312 White Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 White Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 White Circle has units with dishwashers.

