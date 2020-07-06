1308 Scenic Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

You'll love this gorgeous 2-story home with open floor plan! The home flows nicely with great living and dining spaces, the master downstairs and 3 spacious bedrooms with game room upstairs. Updates include new roof, AC system, hot water heater and flooring. Enjoy the park just across the street and walking distance to top McKinney schools. This home is move in ready and waiting for a new family! All information stated herein is believed to be accurate but should be verified by buyer. Home is available for sale or rent.