1308 Scenic Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1308 Scenic Hills Drive

1308 Scenic Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Scenic Hills Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
You'll love this gorgeous 2-story home with open floor plan! The home flows nicely with great living and dining spaces, the master downstairs and 3 spacious bedrooms with game room upstairs. Updates include new roof, AC system, hot water heater and flooring. Enjoy the park just across the street and walking distance to top McKinney schools. This home is move in ready and waiting for a new family! All information stated herein is believed to be accurate but should be verified by buyer. Home is available for sale or rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Scenic Hills Drive have any available units?
1308 Scenic Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Scenic Hills Drive have?
Some of 1308 Scenic Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Scenic Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Scenic Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Scenic Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Scenic Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1308 Scenic Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Scenic Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1308 Scenic Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Scenic Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Scenic Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1308 Scenic Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Scenic Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 Scenic Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Scenic Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Scenic Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

